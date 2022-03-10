Skip to main content

Bombs Away: Thunder Searching for Answers on Defense

All of the injuries are finally catching up with the Thunder.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With eight players out with various injuries Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder traveled to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for the second time in less than a week.

And unfortunately for the Thunder the result wasn’t much different from their matchup six days prior in OKC.

The Thunder fell 132-102 in a near-identical defeat to the 138-101 game the week before — surrendering 22 made 3-pointers on 42%+ shooting from behind the arc.

Wednesday’s loss was the fourth-straight game in which OKC has conceded 20 or more 3-pointers — leading to its worst four-game stretch defensively this season. Only one Thunder opponent crossed the 20 3-pointer threshold in the 62 games prior — Golden State (21) on Oct. 30.

Defending the 3-point line has been the largest of many problems for OKC as the injuries on its roster have begun to pile up. Losing its premier perimeter defenders in Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams has had a ripple effect throughout the team.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

These recent performances, paired with the injuries that have happened along the way, have seen the Thunder free-fall in overall defensive rankings. OKC went into the All-Star break eighth in defensive rating at 108.6 — vastly overperforming its league standing. But that number has ballooned to 121.1 since — good for 28th in the NBA.

In Wednesday’s loss Malik Beasley set a Timberwolves game-high with 11 made 3-pointers. The crazy thing is that wasn’t the first time something like that happened in this stretch. On March 6 Bojan Bogdanovic set the Jazz franchise record with 11 of his own in a 116-103 win in Utah.

The problem for OKC is it’s hard to see how this issue truly gets resolved for the final 16 games of the season. Dort will miss the remainder of the season following a surgery to repair a torn Labrum, and it is unclear when Williams could make a return, leaving the Thunder short handed and playing a bench unit primarily composed of G Leaguers.

The Thunder’s next game will be Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, so watch out to see if Jaren Jackson Jr. breaks his own franchise record of nine 3-pointers.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Aaron Wiggins
Video

WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Dominant Offensive Night

By Christine Butterfield2 minutes ago
Aaron Wiggins
News

Aaron Wiggins Notches Career Night in Loss to Timberwolves

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
Cade Cunningham, Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder
News

Cunningham Climbs, Giddey Falls as Rookie Ladder Hits Home Stretch

By Derek Parker5 hours ago
Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Taking Swings Outside of Lottery

By Nick Crain7 hours ago
Lu Dort, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
News

Thunder Tracker: Multiple Season-Ending Injuries

By Inside The Thunder Staff13 hours ago
Lindy Waters III
News

Wiggins Turns in Big Performance, Timberwolves Roll Thunder

By Ross Lovelace16 hours ago
Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Top Performers: Lindy Waters III Impresses, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continues Hot Streak

By Ben CreiderMar 9, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Thunder Gameday: Taking on the Surging Timberwolves

By Nick CrainMar 9, 2022