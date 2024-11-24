Branden Carlson Still Learning OKC Thunder System, Dominating for Blue
It has been a revolving door with the Thunder's 15th roster spot this season. Starting with Alex Reese before the honor was given to Malevy Leons and now finds its way to Branden Carlson. The last, the most interesting.
Carlson is a seven-foot floor spacing big man who fits the Thunder's unique style of basketball to a tee. While he too will likely fall victim to the make-shift ten-day spot that the Thunder have used their 15th roster spot as, he has the most staying power of the trio.
"My biggest strength is the way I can stretch the floor and shoot the ball at my size while being a rim protector," Carlson said. "One of my biggest focuses for the season is being a better rebounder and going after every loose ball."
Of course, the likelihood that it's as a member of Oklahoma City's standard pact core is slim to none. However, you can not rule out a G League trade with Raptors 405 for his rights or a two-way spot for Carlson as the Thunder currently have rookie Ajay Mitchell in one of their three slots who by the trade deadline's end will be on a standard contract.
The Blue are 2-0 with Carlson in the lineup as the team raced to a 104-97 win over the Vipers on Friday behind the Utah product's 16 point 13 rebound double-double. Carlson chipped in two steals, a block and an assist to boot.
It has been interesting to watch the seven-footer catch onto the Thunder's unique style - which the OKC Blue share - as Kameron Woods highlighted is no small feat.
"IWe want to have a free flowing style of basketball. The defense is pretty regimen but the offense is more highlighting guys strengthes and not putting guys in boxes. So, it just takes a while to learn what we are reading. This guys does this, you do that and within that you have room to do whatever your game is. Learning that. That is what impresses me with [Branden Carlson] he is learning all of that at shoot around and he is a nature fit because he is a smart, bright, talented kid," Woods said.
What has helped the 25-year-old get up to speed is the similar nature of each program which the Raptors 405 big man said is a reason for their success.
"I mean, it makes it so easy if you are going back and forth. You come down, can pick things up right away...It is what makes this organization so great, they work hand and hand with the G League and the main team. I think that is why they are so good," Carlson explained.
Time will tell what Carlson's future holds, but he has made a lasting impression in short order while in Bricktown.
