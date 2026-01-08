3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Close Win Over The Jazz

Oklahoma City survives a close battle to get back in the win column, besting the Jazz 129-125.

This contest should never have been close, as OKC seemed to be running away with it early, up 20 in the second quarter. However, Utah clawed its way back and had the Thunder playing catch-up late in the fourth quarter.

OKC finally tied the game back up once again at 112 with 27 seconds left with a made jumpshot from Jalen Williams. However, a tip shot on an offensive rebound from Lauri Markkanen put the Jazz up once again,114-112, with just three seconds remaining. Then, in true MVP fashion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would hit a 13-foot jump shot as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Overtime would not allow either team to pull away, as with 41 seconds remaining, the game was all tied up at 122. Chet Holmgren would put the Thunder up two with 29 seconds remaining with a putback dunk, and a miss from Utah would be all the Thunder needed to finally put this one away.

Oklahoma City’s lack of three-point shooting did not help them in this bout as the team made 18% of its attempts from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City survived not dropping its third game straight, but must continue to bounce back to get on track with the level of basketball they know they can play.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s close win over the Jazz.

Jan 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Utah Jazz guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) comes in to defend during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Poor performances are just a fluke for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In the Thunder’s previous outing, the MVP didn’t exactly live up to the title. Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and only shot 7-21 from the field in a Thunder loss. However, he was quick to prove that this type of play doesn’t happen often, and it shouldn’t be expected out of him.

Gilgeous-Alexander ended the game with 46 points on 53.8% shooting, and added six rebounds and six assists to his resume for the night. He also ensured that he was ready to go from the opening tip as the Thunder star led the game with 14 points in the first half. Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 20 points in 109 straight games and continues on his journey for another accolade.

No player can be expected to play perfectly every single game, but Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove he falls just short of that marker.

Jan 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Kenrich Williams (34) goes up for a basket beside Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Rebounding troubles for the Thunder remain

OKC was once again without the team's leading rebounder in Isaiah Hartenstein, and it continued to be an issue. The Thunder lost both the offensive and overall rebounding battle, which has been an issue in the team’s last couple of bouts.

The Jazz were able to board 19 offensive rebounds compared to the Thunder’s 12, which left Utah with more chances for second-chance points. Oklahoma City can not continue this trend as the season goes along, or else they’ll keep facing troubles as they did against the Jazz.

Jan 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) drives to the basket against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Oklahoma City finds its way to the charity stripe

The Thunder continuously find a way to get to the foul line, and it continues to help them out throughout the course of the game. OKC shot 42 free throws against the Jazz and capitalized on these opportunities as they shot 81% from the foul line.

Oklahoma City continues to use its aggressive offense to its advantage as it drew 31 fouls throughout Wednesday night’s contest. These free throws would ultimately keep the Thunder in the game and put them in striking distance to take home the win.