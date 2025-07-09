Branden Carlson's Return to Thunder Good for Both Sides
Branden Carlson is staying put in Oklahoma City.
The 7-foot center reportedly re-signed with the Thunder on a two-way contract, Ross Aroyo of Priority Sports told ESPN. This will allow Carlson to continue to split time between the NBA and G League throughout the season.
During the regular season, Carlson appeared in 32 games with averages of 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in Oklahoma City. Due to ineligibility from the league's rules, he was unable to appear during the playoffs.
Where Carlson shined the most was with the Blue. In seven games of action, the big man put up 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.1 blocks per game — putting him on immediate notice to be called up. While those flashes have yet to translate to the NBA, the Thunder has clearly seen enough potential to extend his time with the franchise.
With Carlson and Brooks Barnhizer signing two-way deals, Oklahoma City now has two of its three roster spots filled up. Both players will have 50 games of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.
As it stands, the Thunder rotation is already stacked to the brim. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are the obvious names, but Jaylin Williams and newly drafted Thomas Sorber will also be fighting for minutes in the bench rotation. With that much talent, Carlson might be more of an insurance policy that is called to the NBA roster when needed.
The rebounding and 3-point floor spacing Carlson brings to the table does add plenty of value to the Thunder, so he's surely set to get some sort of playing time throughout the season. On the Blue, he should continue to be one of its biggest contributors on both ends of the floor.
It wouldn't have made sense for Carlson to go anywhere else. No matter what level he spends the most time at, he will be impactful and a mainstay in one of the best developmental franchises for some time.
Even down to the two-way spots, Oklahoma City is making sure its 2025 championship squad is staying intact.