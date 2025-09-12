Can Nikola Topic be the OKC Thunder's Next Touted Playmaker?
Oklahoma City isn't short of any playmakers coming off its first-ever title run.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could get it done for you, but throwing Jalen Williams in the mix too—you're all set. But there is something that Oklahoma City can still add to what was the best team last season.
Take Josh Giddey, a young, impressive playmaking guard who didn't quite fit the mold of what the Thunder needed at the time upon his trade in last year's offseason. But his valuable traits were desired by Oklahoma City, and even though exchanging him for the Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso appeared to be the best trade value for Giddey, losing Giddey's skill set did leave a tiny gap.
Despite his shooting inconsistencies and decreased confidence diminishing his play, Giddey was needed as a ball handler, someone who can set plays up for others—a pass-first kind of guy. And though he could score at a high clip at times, passing and putting teammates in scoring position was his strength.
Losing that wasn't enough to sway the needle though as we saw—but now we have an incoming rookie (technically) who can fill those shoes. And that's Nikola Topic, the 20-year-old Serbian point guard who stands at 6-foot-6, 200-pounds. Impressive measureables as a point guard, similarly to Giddey.
But Topic has his own approach to how he plays.
He's intuitive, a heavy ball-handler who sets himself up to score the same way he does for others. Elite court vision, understands how to play at the pace of the game. Topic has the opportunity to carve a role out on this team as that kind of guy—and even though Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are superhuman, Topic could potentially be able to supplant some of their regular playmaking responsibility.
Topic's position will be laid out for him in the passing department, getting others involved. Though having some solid NBA Summer League performances showcasing his passing acumen and I.Q., he did seem a bit rushed at times. That's normal—he's recovering from a partially torn ACL which sidelined him for what would've been his rookie season.
He's got plenty of room to grow, and he's got the best surrounding cast to help him adjust and acclimate to the fast-paced demands of the league.
But as he gets to that point, he could become a valuable piece for this team in due time, and it could be something Oklahoma City eventually needs.