Canadian Musician 'Drake' Gets SGA Tattoo to Cover LeBron James Piece
Oklahoma City may not be the biggest market in the NBA, but throughout the Thunder's time in the Modern Frontier, the team has seen multiple players reach international stardom.
First, Kevin Durant and Russell Westrbook became two of the most popular players in their generation. Now, a new star has taken the helm in OKC.
After finishing second in MVP voting while leading the Thunder to a No. 1 seed in 2023-24, Gilgeous-Alexander was already a known star coming into his seventh NBA season. By leading Oklahoma City to 68 wins and its first title, picking up MVP, Western Conference MVP and Finals MVP honors along the way, SGA has skyrocketed to become one of the biggest names in the sport.
Even within the past week, Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to make waves. First, the OKC star was selected as the cover athlete for the NBA 2K26 video game.
Later in the week, Canadian rapper Aubrey 'Drake' Graham reportedly covered a tattoo dedicated to LeBron James on his arm with a new piece dedicated to Gilgeous-Alexander.
SGA and the popular rapper have crossed paths before, as Gilgeous-Alexander was featured a music video for Drake's popular song 'Nokia' earlier this year.
Prior to that, the musician traveled to Oklahoma City for a stop on his tour with fellow world-renowned rapper J. Cole in March 2024.
During the show, which took place at the Paycom Center, Gilgeous-Alexander made a brief appearance on Drake's set.
Even before that, the rapper took time to visit the Modern Frontier, sitting courtside for a Thunder game against the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center on Dec. 1, 2021.
The bond between Gilgeous-Alexander and Drake is not surprising, as the two are both from Canadia and the rapper has been known to be an avid basketball fan. Gilgeous-Alexander was born in Toronto, the same city that Graham often represents.
During the Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Finals run, the rapper frequently sat courtside, passionatly cheering on his hometown team.
For Gilgeous-Alexander, Drake's newest tattoo is just another sign of the reigning MVP and NBA champion's international superstardom.
After averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals and a block per game, Gilgeous-Alexander has made a strong case to be the next face of the league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.