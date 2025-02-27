Cason Wallace's Recent Stretch Creating Problems for OKC Thunder Opponents
Arguably no member of the defensive-minded Oklahoma City Thunder has been as solid defending the ball as Cason Wallace, as of late.
Wallace's ball pressure, active hands and strong lower-body stance have made life for opposing guards very difficult. Challenging Wallace while going at the rim since the end of the All-Star break has been a tough ask for anybody, including some of the league's best isolation scorers.
The former Kentucky Wildcat hasn't changed anything in his approach or style of defensive play, it just seems like he is as engaged as ever. His will to defend and energy while doing so also looks as good as it ever has and that energy and mindset will be crucial down the back stretch of the regular season and most importantly, the NBA playoffs.
In OKC's most recent matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Thunder surprisingly struggled and the game was close down the stretch. They received a boost on both sides of the ball from Wallace, who recorded two steals and six points all in the span of one minute. This also gave the Thunder a six-point lead, giving them momentum to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Why the Thunder were struggling is a different topic of conversation. Wallace's defensive prowess in that single minute is a key reason why Oklahoma City walked away with that shaky win. Without that stretch, the OKC would've missed out on six points and two extra possessions, potentially creating a different outcome for the game.
Wallace is averaging 1.7 steals this season, up from 0.7 during his rookie year. That's just one area he's improved in that shows in the stat sheet, but his jump as an on-ball defender is even more clear. Not only that, Wallace is also a reliable defensive option. His minimization of mistakes on defense makes him an easy choice to play late in the game when OKC needs stops.
Oklahoma City will need this same defensive production and intensity for the rest of the season from Wallace. Since the end of the All-Star break, there have been games with minor defensive lapses that either resulted in losses or games that shouldn't have been close in the final score. Having Wallace to come in and defend how he normally does could prevent that.
Being a team that is known for its defensive intensity and efficiency, Wallace fits that mold perfectly. He is a game-changing player on defense and will be called upon again to help OKC win important games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.