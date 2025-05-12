Cason Wallace's Signature Playoff Performance Was Perfectly Timed for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City was on the rails Sunday afternoon. Trailing late in the third quarter, the game was in serious doubt, and the season itself was teetering. The Thunder needed a rally to stay alive, and it ended up coming from an unlikely cast of heroes. Oklahoma City's mad dash to the finish line tied up the series and gave this team a brand new dose of hope.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled against Denver's suffocating defense specifically geared to slow him down, but saved his best for last. His eight points in the final frame proved huge. Jalen Williams had one of his worst overall performances of the season, but also came through in a big way late in the game with a timely layup and rock solid defense. But the player that really tipped the iceberg for Oklahoma City was second-year guard Cason Wallace.
Mark Daigneault mentioned postgame that the team would lean on its depth with fatigue setting in, and Wallace was up for the challenge and more. He played nearly 23 minutes, his highest total in the series, and every minute was needed. He added a playoff-high 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Most importantly, he gave the Thunder a reliable catch-and-shoot threat to combat Denver's tricky zone. All three triples came in the second half, and two came in the fourth quarter.
Wallace is averaging 5.0 points per game in the playoffs, but he's doing exactly what Oklahoma City needs him to do. In 20 minutes per game, he's playing elite defense, averaging 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and shooting 41.2% from behind the 3-point line. His stats across the board aren't eye-popping, but he sticks out on the television screen almost every game.
He has been an impactful player all season long, but Sunday afternoon was the first "playoff moment" for Wallace. He showed that he can perform under pressure and rise to the occasion. Oklahoma City has been desperately looking for playoff risers, and Wallace is showing that he can be that guy. With a quick turnaround on deck, he'll need a similar performance during a crucial Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.