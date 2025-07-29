Cason Wallace's Third Year to Showcase Realized Potential
The Oklahoma City Thunder's Cason Wallace has managed an impressive resume during his time in the NBA.
From high school as a McDonald's All-American, to his first season in the NBA as a selection onto the league's All-Rookie Second Team, and now, an NBA champion, it's been a ride full of grit, pride and humility to where he stands now.
And doing so at just 21-years old with many more months before 22, Wallace seems to have a career full of longevity and promise just heading into year three in 2025-26. Accomplishing an NBA title can be scratched off. Accomplishing an NBA title while being an integral piece to Oklahoma City's operation can be scratched off, more importantly. But what lies ahead of Wallace is just as important, and his future is as bright as any due to his play style, personality and priorities.
"They treated me like I was part of the team already," Wallace said when he was initially interviewed by Oklahoma City during the Thunder's championship speech this past June. "I'm glad that I'm a part of this team, and that I'm able to experience with these guys."
Wallace's ability to come into a situation of talent and depth just two years ago was fortunate, and it helped mold him into the player he's become in a short amount of time. But even through that depth, he's carved out a role that's one of the most important on the team in minimal time—illustrating the true potential he has as someone who can learn from others and make strides.
At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, you have to be a menace as a defender or a sniper as a shooter to make it in the NBA, with every other skill being "good" as a prerequisite. For Wallace, he certainly holds that regard on the defensive end, with many benchmarks showing that this season.
This season, he held the third most steals on average in the NBA, and also held sixth in overall steals on the year, putting him in elite company. He's became one of the Thunder's most important defenders alongside Lu Dort and co., and as he continues to hone that will come progress on the offensive end.
We've seen him as a slasher, we've seen him as someone who can knock down the open three when called upon. What we've been exposed to but haven't seen as much of, and namely due to the lack of demand of iso scoring on this team, is his ability to break down defenders with his handle and make plays from that area. He's capable, and while defense will more than likely always be his calling card, evolving his game to become a sufficient offensive option could make him truly lethal beyond defense.
Regardless, Wallace is going to improve, and it's going to continue to happen rapidly.