3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Dominant Win Over The Clippers

Oklahoma City was able to bounce back dominantly and get itself back in the win column with a 122-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. OKC started the game slowly as they trailed 33-27 after the first, but the Thunder found their groove, and there was no looking back.

It was the Thunder’s big three that led the way, as Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all had at least 20 points in Thursday night’s bout. This led to another early night for the group, as they prepare for a back-to-back game Friday night.

OKC gained its confidence back in this bout and once again showed why it is the team to beat in the NBA this season.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s bounce-back win against the Clippers.

1. Cason Wallace is an All-NBA defender

As a team, the Thunder have cemented themselves as the best defensive unit in the NBA, and Cason Wallace seems to be leading that charge. Entering Thursday night’s game Wallce led the league in steals per game with 2.3. Wallace then proceeded to have two steals in the first half alone, and then finished the game with five.

Wallace also entered this game with a 103 defensive rating, which is also the best in the league. The guard’s quick hands and aggressive play cause turnovers left and right and have been a key factor in the Thunder’s defensive success.

Wallace refuses to take a possession off, and if he continues his production on the defensive end, he could be the newest Thunder player named to an All-NBA defensive team.

2. Never count the MVP out

The beginning of Thursday night’s contest looked like a rare sighting for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP started the game rough, as he only made one of his first six shots, but it’s safe to say the game didn’t end like that.

Gilgeous-Alexander would end the game shooting 13 for 24 with 32 points. The MVP doesn’t just score, as he realized his shooting drought and impacted the game where he could. He would add seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks to his resume for the night and show once again the all-around star he is.

3. OKC silenced everyone once again

After the Thunder’s loss to the Spurs, the league took a deep breath. The NBA needs to be worried once again. Oklahoma City is going to get every team’s best, and it was the same case for the Clippers tonight. However, the Clippers' best was only enough for about a half.

What went from the Thunder being down 11 in the first quarter turned into them leading by 20 at the end of the third. OKC was its usual self, as it caused havoc on the defensive end and won the turnover battle 29-9, causing the Clippers to have their most turnovers in a game this season.

Oklahoma City showcased once again how it can flip a game on its head in a matter of possessions and how no game is out of reach. The NBA might’ve seen that the Thunder can lose, but they better not get used to it.