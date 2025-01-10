Cason Wallace Turning the Corner Offensively
Cason Wallace has played heavy minutes across the last two contests and he hasn’t disappointed. The second year guard has been in and out of the starting lineup for most of the season, but it looks like he has found a serious rhythm over the last two games. The best part? His recent performance has shown an ability to bounce back after he had a rough showing against New York.
Wallace started his strong play in Boston, where the Thunder secured its best victory of the season. He had a huge part in that on both ends of the floor. In 35 minutes, he scored 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting, finding a role as a cutter and play finisher around the rim. He also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals. His defensive versatility was huge, as he was switched onto nearly every player the Celtics had.
On Thursday night, the most important part of his game returned — his outside shot. Wallace was a terrific shooter a season ago at 41.9%, but he has been in somewhat of a slump to start the season. If he finds confidence in his 3-point shooting ability once again, it would be a huge lift for the Thunder.
Against the Cavaliers, Wallace netted 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 3-of-3 from long range. It tied the most triples he has made in a game this season, and he did it without missing a single look. His shooting had a huge impact on the game, and Wallace was critical to the Thunder’s rotation.
Whether he ends up starting or not, Wallace’s last two games have been encouraging. If he takes the next step on offense and perfects his role, he will be a special player on a contending team.
