CBS Ranks OKC Thunder's Front Office at the Top
Everything is moving in the right direction for the Oklahoma City Thunder. It has its first-ever NBA championship to hang up in the rafters, with plenty of years to contend left on the table. A major reason why it is even in that place comes down to its front office.
Oklahoma City's executive vice president and general manager, Sam Presti, has been the key to everything. Owner Clay Bennett has entrusted him since the very start of the Thunder's inception, and it's paid off with one of the greatest rebuilds the NBA has ever seen. That doesn't come to fruition without Presti.
There's a reason why CBS ranked Oklahoma City's front office as the best in the league. It is the new standard set for the rest to follow, but few are going to be able to replicate the same level of execution.
The start was simple — collect an endless amount of draft picks and hope they work. But the Thunder didn't just hope. It landed nearly every single one of its selections flawlessly. That's what has separated Oklahoma City's front office from the rest of the pack.
It would've been hard to predict that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would become an MVP six years after he arrived to the Thunder, but his inclusion in the Paul George trade became the ultimate needle mover. Chet Holmgren being an obvious selection at No. 2 didn't take away from how impactful the selection was, either.
Selecting Jalen Williams at No. 12 might've been Presti's best — at least in this era of Oklahoma City basketball. It could've been a spot that resulted in a lesser talent, but it just so happened to get a future All-NBA player.
Even with the three max long-term deals Presti gave out to his big three this offseason, he'll avoid the pitfalls that the second apron brings. Looking at the last decade-plus of his tenure, it's clear he's always a step ahead of the rest. There's no better executive out there.