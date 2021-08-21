August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Charlie Brown Jr. Struggles in Summer League Stint

Charlie Brown Jr., who's under contract with the Thunder, struggled in the 2021 NBA Summer League.
Author:
Publish date:

Thunder guard Charlie Brown Jr. struggled in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

On a non-guaranteed, multi-year deal with Oklahoma City, Brown Jr. struggled in all but one Summer League contest, providing decent defense but fighting to procure any offensive production.

Against the Pistons, he scored just two points on 1-for-8 shooting. Against New Orleans it was five points on 2-for-8 shooting and he shot just 2-for-7 and scored four points against Golden State.

In the fourth game against Indiana, he scored 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting.

In the fifth and final game against San Antonio, Brown Jr. had his best performance, scoring nine points while shooting 4-for-7 from the field.

READ MORE:

Scared Money Don't Podcast: Vegas Hangover

Thunder Entering 2021-22 Season Without Center of the Future Is Not A Problem

Thunder Guard Theo Maledon Shows Both Sides in Summer League

Brown Jr. impacted the games in other ways, snagging rebounds, steals and dishing out assists. But to get valuable NBA minutes with OKC, he’ll need to find his shooting stroke again.

Potential is there for Brown Jr., who averaged 12.5 points on 45 percent shooting in his last season in the G-League.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Schedule: Beginning and End Will Be Huge Challenge

Charlie Brown, Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers
News

Charlie Brown Jr. Struggles in Summer League Stint

Theo Maledon, Summer League
News

Opinion: Theo Maledon's Summer League Shooting Cause for Concern

Aaron Wiggins, Sam Presti
News

Surprise Performer: Thunder Rookie Aaron Wiggins Could Be Latest Draft Steal

Jalen Hoard, Detroit Pistons
News

Thunder's Jaylen Hoard Leaves Much to be Desired in Summer League

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Oklahoma City Thunder's 2021-22 Schedule Released

Josh Hall
News

Second Year Players Could See Major Development in 2021

Tre Mann, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

Scared Money Don't Podcast: Vegas Hangover