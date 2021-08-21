Charlie Brown Jr. Struggles in Summer League Stint

Charlie Brown Jr., who's under contract with the Thunder, struggled in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Thunder guard Charlie Brown Jr. struggled in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

On a non-guaranteed, multi-year deal with Oklahoma City, Brown Jr. struggled in all but one Summer League contest, providing decent defense but fighting to procure any offensive production.

Against the Pistons, he scored just two points on 1-for-8 shooting. Against New Orleans it was five points on 2-for-8 shooting and he shot just 2-for-7 and scored four points against Golden State.

In the fourth game against Indiana, he scored 2 points on 1-for-6 shooting.

In the fifth and final game against San Antonio, Brown Jr. had his best performance, scoring nine points while shooting 4-for-7 from the field.

Brown Jr. impacted the games in other ways, snagging rebounds, steals and dishing out assists. But to get valuable NBA minutes with OKC, he’ll need to find his shooting stroke again.

Potential is there for Brown Jr., who averaged 12.5 points on 45 percent shooting in his last season in the G-League.

