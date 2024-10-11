Former Thunder Guard Continues Hot Streak for Hornets
In the inevitable roster crunch for the talented Oklahoma City Thunder last season, Tre Mann was shipped off to Charlotte to rebuild his career in a trade for the now-retired Gordon Hayward.
Hayward ultimately didn’t work out for the Thunder, but did allow them to open up the cap space necessary to sign Isaiah Hartenstein, their biggest free agent signing in franchise history.
It may be working out for the Hornets now, too. Through three preseason games, Mann seems to be finding his groove in Charlotte.
Most recently, the 23-year-old guard was able to torch the Grizzlies for 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, adding three rebounds, two assists and a block. He finished only behind Brandon Miller in points for Charlotte, functioning as a de facto scoring punch off the bench.
Mann saw a scorching performance in his first preseason game with Charlotte, adding 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including hitting three of his four bombs from beyond the arc. Even better, he added three rebounds and two assists in true do-it-all fashion.
For anyone who doubted his opening performance, he came back in game two with 14 more points on an efficient 7-for-12 shooting, with four assists and a +11 plus-minus to boot.
If Mann truly does see a breakout scoring season in Charlotte, the team could be vastly more competitive in the Eastern Conference than last season. Led by LaMelo Ball and a breakout wing in Miller, they’re already set to compete, and another impactful bench piece could mean plenty for a team looking to get out of the lower ranks.
Charlotte next takes on the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Mann will make his return to Oklahoma City on Friday, March 21.
