NBA MVP Odds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gains Ground on Victor Wembanyama After 40-Point Games

The two top candidates to win the NBA’s MVP award traded 40-point performances on Monday night, but Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came out the winner in the latest odds.

SGA dropped 47 points, five rebounds and three assists in an overtime win against the Detroit Pistons, moving him from -275 to -300 in the latest odds to win the MVP award. OKC was short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back against the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons, but SGA willed the Thunder to their 60th win of the 2025-26 season.

OKC still has a 2.5-game cushion on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference standings, though San Antonio kept pace with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs, recording 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, a steal and three blocks in just 30 minutes of playing time. He recorded the third-fastest double-double in NBA history on Monday, yet his odds to win MVP actually took a hit.

Wemby fell from +210 to +225 to win the MVP after Monday’s games, though he remains the clear No. 2 choice in the betting market.

Only Luka Doncic (+1500) seems to have a real chance to win MVP, as Nikola Jokic (+8000) has fallen out of contention based on the latest odds and Jaylen Brown (+20000) has fallen back in the market as well after a rough shooting game in a loss on Monday.

This race is going to come down to the wire, especially since the Spurs have a chance to overtake OKC in the standings. For now, it appears SGA is on track to win his second MVP in a row, as his -300 odds translate to an implied probability of 75 percent.

Here’s a look at the full odds list ahead of Tuesday night’s action, where Doncic will look to build on his case when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Latest Odds to Win the NBA MVP in the 2025-26 Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -300

Victor Wembanyama: +225

Luka Doncic: +1500

Nikola Jokic: +8000

Jaylen Brown: +20000

Kawhi Leonard: +100000

Jalen Brunson: +100000

Donovan Mitchell: +100000

Anthony Edwards: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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