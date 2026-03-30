Electricity From Jalen Williams Highlights Takeaways From OKC Thunder Triumph Over Knicks

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New York Knicks, 111-100, Sunday in a bout between two of the league's best at Paycom Center. OKC improved its record to 59-16 with the triumph.

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City. Williams scored 22 points on 63.6% shooting and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points with four assists.

The Thunder extend their win-streak against the Knicks to six games, dating back to the 2022-23 season. Here are three takeaways from OKC's win.

Mar 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) on a play during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Jalen Williams Shines

After a scoreless first quarter, Williams played perhaps his best basketball of the season against the Knicks. The All-NBA wing was active in transition, blasting through any lanes the defense gave him.

The Santa Clara product scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting, commanding attention throughout the contest. He helped orchestrate a Thunder attack that scored 15 points on the fastbreak.

Williams was active on both ends, playing aggressive offense while taking difficult matchups on the other end, especially stepping up on Jalen Brunson off of multiple switches.

Oklahoma City needs Williams to get into full momentum heading into the postseason and a performance like this will help him get there.

Mar 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) fight for control of a loose ball during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Trading Blows on the Offensive Glass

Against the Knicks, controlling the rebound battle is always at top priority. Despite losing that battle, the Thunder did not let it harm them, scoring more points on second chances than the Knickerbockers.

Oklahoma City scored 19 second-chance points, compared to New York's 16. This was despite losing the rebound battle 41-39 and the offensive rebound battle 15-12.

Physicality was the name of the game, which is the exact style of game the Thunder loves to play.

Mar 29, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) high fives his team during introductions before a game against the New York Knicks at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Clutch Perfection by Gilgeous-Alexander

Despite starting the game slowly, the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player Award showed out and stepped up in the fourth quarter, just as his team needed him the most. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 8-for-18 shooting on the night, but in the fourth quarter, he was perfect.

The Canadian guard scored 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting in six minutes of play in the game's final period, boasting a plus-12 in the short amount of time. He was a plus-15 across the entire contest.

The Kentucky product got to the line at will as well, converting 13 of his 16 attempts at the charity stripe.

Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down clutch buckets any time he was called upon, capping off the thrilling Thunder win with a dagger step-back triple over multiple Knicks' defenders.