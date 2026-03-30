Electricity From Jalen Williams Highlights Takeaways From OKC Thunder Triumph Over Knicks
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The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New York Knicks, 111-100, Sunday in a bout between two of the league's best at Paycom Center. OKC improved its record to 59-16 with the triumph.
Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City. Williams scored 22 points on 63.6% shooting and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points with four assists.
The Thunder extend their win-streak against the Knicks to six games, dating back to the 2022-23 season. Here are three takeaways from OKC's win.
1. Jalen Williams Shines
After a scoreless first quarter, Williams played perhaps his best basketball of the season against the Knicks. The All-NBA wing was active in transition, blasting through any lanes the defense gave him.
The Santa Clara product scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting, commanding attention throughout the contest. He helped orchestrate a Thunder attack that scored 15 points on the fastbreak.
Williams was active on both ends, playing aggressive offense while taking difficult matchups on the other end, especially stepping up on Jalen Brunson off of multiple switches.
Oklahoma City needs Williams to get into full momentum heading into the postseason and a performance like this will help him get there.
2. Trading Blows on the Offensive Glass
Against the Knicks, controlling the rebound battle is always at top priority. Despite losing that battle, the Thunder did not let it harm them, scoring more points on second chances than the Knickerbockers.
Oklahoma City scored 19 second-chance points, compared to New York's 16. This was despite losing the rebound battle 41-39 and the offensive rebound battle 15-12.
Physicality was the name of the game, which is the exact style of game the Thunder loves to play.
3. Clutch Perfection by Gilgeous-Alexander
Despite starting the game slowly, the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player Award showed out and stepped up in the fourth quarter, just as his team needed him the most. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 8-for-18 shooting on the night, but in the fourth quarter, he was perfect.
The Canadian guard scored 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting in six minutes of play in the game's final period, boasting a plus-12 in the short amount of time. He was a plus-15 across the entire contest.
The Kentucky product got to the line at will as well, converting 13 of his 16 attempts at the charity stripe.
Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down clutch buckets any time he was called upon, capping off the thrilling Thunder win with a dagger step-back triple over multiple Knicks' defenders.
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Cody is a sophomore Sports and Adventure Media major at West Virginia University who works for the Daily Athenaeum, U92 the Moose and the Lead SM. He has brought sports coverage through broadcasting, writing, podcasting and video throughout his career and has been covering the Thunder since the 2023-24 season.Follow CBurtonSports