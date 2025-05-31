Chet Holmgren Explains Connection to 2012 OKC Thunder Squad
For the first time since 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to the NBA Finals. That team officially ushered in an era of contention that would put Bricktown on the map with a group of electrifying players the the basketball world rallied behind.
This Thunder team holds similar qualities. A roster of youngsters that have made it to this stage before anyone expected, bucking NBA trends. Led by a trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren two of which are still under the age of 25-years-old.
On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to the practice court in preparation for its second ever trip to the NBA Finals. Holmgren took the podium to answer questions from local media and was asked about that first title run in franchise from his perspective.
“It's definitely a surreal feeling. With the opportunity we have in front of us, I am trying not to think about too much outside of what we need to do to prepare and be ready to play. It’s hard not to kinda think back to when I was a kid, just starting in AAU, I was in late elementary school and all the kids on the team and all the kids on the other team were on the OKC bandwagon back then. It was like the youths bandwagon, all the kids were rocking with them...[2012 Thunder] were an electric team. They were fun to watch. They had players that we all kinda lookd up to. To fast forward and have this opportunity is special," Holmgren explained.
Holmgren and the rest of this Thunder squad has already made a great mark on the franchise with a chance to pull off its first championship in franchise history.