Chet Holmgren is Key to OKC Thunder's Four-Guard Lineups
Oklahoma City will have plenty of lineup options next season, but one format could be the Thunder's perfect weapon.
After winning 57 games and winning its first playoff series since 2016, Oklahoma City made a couple of big moves in the offseason. Along with the extensions of Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, the team acquired Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to bolster the team’s depth.
Not only did the team add a couple of players to aid the Thunder’s weaknesses from last season, but Oklahoma City also added versatility to its lineups.
In a recent Bleacher Report article creating each team’s wildest lineup, Dan Favale used an intriguing combination of the Thunder’s backcourt alongside Chet Holmgren. His lineup for the Thunder featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Holmgren.
While the Thunder’s ability to shoot and defend will carry over with any lineup, the blueprint of Holmgren alongside four guards could be perfect for the Thunder next season. Going into his second season, Holmgren could be ready to take the next step offensively.
While he showed flashes of his ability as a ball handler and outside shooter last season, increasing his volume in both areas could help him surge into All-Star consideration. With his already diverse skillset, he has no problem fitting around Oklahoma City’s guards and being the lone non-guard on the court.
Along with the four guards listed in Bleacher Report’s lineup, the Thunder have plenty of other perimeter options, including Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins. While those players have had to play bigger in recent years, they all have guard-like skillsets.
Even with the addition of Hartenstein, Oklahoma City’s bread and butter still lies within its five-out system and using players who can create for themselves. Considering Holmgren’s ability to also play inside, his chemistry with the Thunder’s perimeter stars puts the team in a perfect position to beat teams from the outside while not sacrificing an inside presence.
