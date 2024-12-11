Chet Holmgren Paycom Center Appearance Boosts OKC Thunder
During the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA Cup quarterfinal win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Paycom Center Jumbotron operator flashed rising star Chet Holmgren on the video board.
This was Thunder fans’ first glimpse at Holmgren, who suffered a hip fracture during an early November clash with the Golden State Warriors, which will sideline him for a large chunk of the regular season.
When the seven-foot second year big man was shown on screen, the crowd went wild. A wall shaking scream at a deafening pitch helped egg on the Thunder to a 118-104 win.
Holmgren has been bed ridden for a portion of his post-injury stretch and was spotted hobbling around the practice facility on crutches. On Tuesday, he was back around the team after not being able to travel on the road.
He not only lifted the crowds’ spirits but the team itself.
Head coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the Holmgren appearance.
“I’m happy he can do that. This is a guy that was in bed after the injury. Part of me feels for me. He’d probably want to play with the crutches.”
The Thunder’s superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, gave more revealing details. Holmgren has been the man in charge of pregame speeches and issued one tonight.
“Probably why we won tonight,” said Gilgeous-Alexander “[The Speech] was about 40-seconds. [Holmgren said] win the game, go get some more money and protect home court.”
The superstar admitted the seven-footer used more salty langue than a simple protect home court tagline, which you can use your imagination to fill in.
The cash prize given to the winner of the NBA Cup has been a constant theme among Thunder players in their end of game press conferences.
