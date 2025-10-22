Chet Holmgren’s Third Year Progression Is Starting Off Strong
The Oklahoma City Thunder have started their quest for back-to-back titles on track as they took down the Rockets on Tuesday night, 125-124 in double overtime. The game was not as pretty as the team had hoped for, but this is only the first game of the season.
There is plenty of time for OKC to knock the rust off that presented itself in the game, and they beat what looks to be a strong Houston team in the process. Some players seemed to pick up right where they left off, and forward Chet Holmgren was one of them.
Holmgren’s season has been highly anticipated, as most people are expecting another big leap in his productivity. Especially as the Thunder start this season with Jalen Williams, Holmgren will be looked to as the second option until Williams can make his return.
Tuesday night, Holmgren proved that he can be that second option, and that in some cases, he can even be the first option. The 7-foot-1 forward started the game off hot as he had 13 of the Thunder’s first 15 points. Holmgren made his first seven shots and didn’t miss until over halfway through the second quarter.
Holmgren continued to be a valuable asset as the game went on, as he ended the game with 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists. He was the Thunder’s second leading scorer and was continuously leaned on until he fouled out in the first overtime.
This standout performance is encouraging for the third-year rising star, as he averaged only 15 points last year and had a season high of 29 points. Holmgren’s jump shot appears to have also improved as he shot 64.7% from the floor tonight and 40% from three.
Holmgren’s physicality has also shown signs of improvement as he converted on two physical and-one plays. Holmgren proved in a big game that he can be a player who can get the job done when others need help.
If it weren’t for Holmgren, the Thunder might not have stayed in the game, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander only had five points in the first half. Luckily, the big took care of business and allowed the Thunder to stay within striking distance so that they could eventually win down the stretch.
It might only be the first game of a long NBA season, but Holmgren is already showing flashes that he could truly be a superstar by the end of this year.