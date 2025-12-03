How Have The Thunder's Big Three Looked After Three Games Back Together?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have now become the fourth team in NBA history to win 21 out of its first 22 games, with a win over Golden State on Tuesday night. Although the Thunder were without Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, they were still able to get the job done. This was mainly due to the Thunder’s big three.

OKC’s big three now has three games under its belt, and Tuesday was by far the best showing of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 81 points to lead the Thunder down the stretch of the game.

The trio has only been able to play in three games together this season, as Williams missed the first 19 games of the season due to a wrist injury. However, we now have a first glance at what shape the Thunder's big three is in after three games.

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The MVP

Gilgeous-Alexander, just like always, has continued to be the leader of the pack and the biggest star in a shining Thunder trio. In these three games, he has averaged 33.7 points, but has also found open shots for his teammates, adding 5.7 assists to his resume.

Gilgeous-Alexander has carried most of the workload for the Thunder squad all season, and he continues that role, even with other All-Stars around him. There's a reason he was named the MVP, and it's not only for how he plays, but how he makes others better as well.

Nov 30, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) calls for a delay of game during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Two-Way Threat

Jalen Williams has now finished his first three games of his fourth season and has completed the last missing piece to the Thunder’s core players. Williams has been shaking off the rust, as in his first three games, he’s averaging 16.3 points.

We saw flashes of last year’s Williams as he scored 22 against Golden State on Tuesday night and had four points late in the fourth quarter to ice the game. Williams has picked up right where he left off defensively though, as he’s averaging nearly two steals per game.

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Big Man

Last but certainly not least is the 7-foot-1 unicorn who is having himself a solid season. Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points per game with the big three on the court, and adds 8.3 rebounds a game to his solid stat line. Holmgren has also been a defensive menace in the paint over these past couple of games, averaging two blocks a game.

Now, it’s hard to make bold assumptions off of just three games, but the Thunder’s main trio looks like it’s ready to ball out once again. OKC is 3-0 in the opening trials of this group's year and looks to be only building momentum.

If this is only just the beginning of what the Thunder’s big three is capable of this year, the NBA can’t be too excited to see how far they could go.