Chet Holmgren Showing Major Growth Throughout Postseason
It’s hard to put into words just how impactful Chet Holmgren is to this Thunder basketball team, especially considering Oklahoma City’s record when he was sidelined.
The truth is, this team was built to sustain injuries, and despite Holmgren’s unbelievable talent, Oklahoma City was still an elite team. But everyone knew in the back of their mind that Holmgren was needed for the Thunder to reach their full potential.
Holmgren responded from a near season-long injury by jumping right back into the lineup and not missing a beat. Whether he’s deployed in a double-big lineup or the lone center on the court, Oklahoma City has had success with Holmgren this postseason. And that success has looked differently than in the past, as he has really struggled with his outside shot.
A season ago, if Holmgren was ice cold from the outside, you could still count on elite defense. Now, though, Holmgren has been ice cold from 3-point land, but he has made a huge impact around the basket and in transition. He’s finding out how to score when his shots aren’t falling, and that’s a huge potential addition to his game.
Over the last four games, Holmgren is just 4-of-17 from 3-point range, but he has exceeded double figures in every outing. Despite major struggles from the outside, Holmgren has still averaged 17.2 points per game during that span. He has also been a menace on the glass, too, reaching double digit rebounds in five of the last eight playoff games.
There have been growing pains, too, like the missed free throws against Denver. But for how cold his 3-point shot has been, Holmgren has put together a truly promising playoff run. He has proven there are so many different ways he can have an impact on the game, and he's certainly not letting misses impact his play. All in all, Holmgren has averaged 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. He has been a source of consistency for the Thunder on both ends.
If Oklahoma City is able to get the job done, Holmgren will be a big reason why.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.