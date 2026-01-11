Kenrich Williams is OKC Thunder’s Unheralded Leader

When Oklahoma City needed to get back to the basics, it was certainly nice to have a guy who knows and understands the basics like the back of his hand.

Ever since the Thunder decided to hit the reset button after the Chris Paul led playoff run, Kenrich Williams has been the culture setter. And it certainly appears intentional looking back on it now, as the fan favorite is still contributing in Oklahoma City six years later.

In the middle of a slump, it looked like Oklahoma City was about to drop another game in rare blowout fashion. Everyone knows how talented this team is — the all-time wins record was legitimately on the table after a 24-1 start. But it seemed like they had gotten away from playing the Thunder’s brand of basketball — one inspired by hustle, grit, and effort. A brand that Kenrich Williams helped set the standard for.

And so, when the Thunder desperately needed to get back to the basics and what made this young team great over the last three seasons, it makes sense that Williams is the one they turned to. And he delivered in the biggest way.

“I said this after the game, but I was super happy for him,” Mark Daigneault said. “He is 100% of the time inside the team. He’s always competing in his minutes — whatever they are. He’s always grateful, and embraces his role whatever it happens to be at that point in time. He made a couple shots last night and I subbed him shortly after he made them — for rotational purposes, had nothing to do with his performance, just the plan.

Mark Daigneault talks being happy for Kenrich Williams after last nights game.



“He is 100% of the time inside the team. He’s always competing in his minutes, whatever they are. He’s always grateful and embrace his role, whatever it happens to be at a point in time.” pic.twitter.com/LRHtHRrKjx — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) January 10, 2026

“Usually when guys make a couple of shots and you sub them, you don’t get hugs and kisses. He runs off the floor, he daps everyone up, and he goes and sits at the end of the bench and gets himself ready for his next stretch. He goes back in there and performs great. Happy for him and also it’s great leadership for the team — we always talk about the leader is the person doing the right thing.”

The Thunder won by a single point — thanks to a 20-point comeback — and Williams finished as a +14. In 28 minutes, he poured in a season-high 21 points on 8-of-13 from the floor. He also changed the tide in the rebounding battle when Oklahoma City was getting dominated, ripping down eight boards and adding another two steals to the tally. There was zero chance that Oklahoma City was winning that game without him.

The team’s unheralded leader has been around, quietly leading since the very beginning of this era of Thunder basketball. And now, it’s a luxury that Oklahoma City is able to turn to when they start to forget what got them here in the first place. The effort and hustle he brought to the court on Friday night has to be the identity of this team as a whole.

“He’s such a great leader for us in all situations that when he can have his fingerprints on the game in the way he did last night, it’s great for him and it’s great for the team,” Daigneault said.