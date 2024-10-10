Chet Holmgren Unlocks New Offensive Gear For Thunder in Preseason
As preseason begins, the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to be title contenders. Not only are they the favorites to win the West, but they own the second best odds to win the NBA Championship only lagging behind the Boston Celtics.
While Sam Presti bolstered this roster in a big way offering a significant upgrade to the team's worst starter a year ago putting Alex Caruso in place of Josh Giddey and cleared the team's biggest deficiency a year ago by adding Isaiah Hartenstein to their front court, their aspirations still fall on their top three.
Sure, the depth is great, the coach is stellar and the complimentary pieces are perfect, but this is a star driven league. The pressure comes at the top - where the Thunder only have one proven postseason scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
In order to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy, rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have to be ready to be the team's No. 2 and 3 options in any order this summer. Of course it is unfair to task them with that in just their second postseason run, but they have shown to be anomalies before.
So far this preseason, each of them look primed to fill those big shoes. This preseason, Holmgren has unlocked a new level of offensive aggressiveness which was highlighted against San Antonio as he punished Jeremy Sochan and the Rockets were he drove to the rim with such force he landed at the free throw line eight times in the opening frame.
Oklahoma City saw the Gonzaga product post 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and be a +17 in a half against the Rockets on Wednesday in just 16 minutes of action.
While it has only been two preseason tilts, he has passed the year two test with flying colors so far - coupling these outings with the praise from his teammates and it paints a breakout picture for the seven footer.
