Choosing Thunder Bench Rotation Could Prove Challenging Late in Season
In a recent victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, with a final score of 133-100, the Oklahoma City Thunder handled business easy while missing their best players. Everything was clicking, from the shooting and ball movement on offense and effort and rebounding on defense.
It showed that there are plenty of valuable bench pieces in the possession of OKC and that it could be hard to pick who plays when the season gets into its hardest moments.
A perfect example of this is big man Jaylin Williams, who recorded his second triple-double of the season. They both came in the same fashion when Isaiah Hartenstein not playing and Chet Holmgren was either out or playing limited minutes. His value as a scorer shined, but his playmaking was even more impressive.
He recorded 11 assists in both of those outings and played the role of the offensive facilitator, similar to what Hartenstein does when he's available. It's safe to say Williams has earned himself a role on this team now and will be important when the postseason rolls around.
Dillon Jones and Isaiah Joe also had big games, both of whom earned starts against Philadelphia. Jones, OKC's rookie, finished with 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. he would post similar numbers on a nightly basis for Weber State in his college days and that versatility has carried over.
Any night that Joe gives the Thunder any sort of offensive boost is a good night. He's more than capable of knocking down five threes like he did most recently, a part of his 21-point performance. There are nights when he does it and others when he doesn't and it's a common theme that Oklahoma City wins when Joe shoots the ball well.
Kenrich Williams also played well. He finished with 13 points and five rebounds, adding to the impressive depth performance. His defense makes his role on that team more important and will be how he earns playing time as the season winds down. He's a veteran with the Thunder, however, so he's earned his minutes with years of experience.
Even the young, G League players got in on the scoring fun. Center Branden Carlson scored 16 and guard Adam Flagler scored five. Alex Ducas also joined in, scoring three points. If any of those three earn minutes in the postseason, it would come as a huge surprise. Crazier things have happened and Carlson has had some solid performances throughout the year, but the likelihood is low.
The point is that the Thunder have the depth to win big games. Plenty of players can help out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams on any given night and they have the talent to fill in roles if players are struggling or injuries occur. Every good team has a long line of depth and the Oklahoma City Thunder fall into that category, which is part of the reason why they've been so successful.
