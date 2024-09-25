Clippers’ Lack of Leonard Timeframe Could Impact Thunder
The NBA season is just around the corner, which prompts the beginning of Media Days to tip off the season. On Wednesday, Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti will talk to the local media ahead of the season.
This is happening around the league as well, for some earlier than others as they go fill different preseason obligations. Stimming from media day was a hot button topic from the West coast.
Clippers general manager Lawrence Frank spoke to reporters on Tuesday to discuss the team ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. One of the most interesting talking points was their superstar defensive ace Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard was held out of the Olympics due to issues with his knee, which Frank told the media on Tuesday that the swelling is "almost gone," but it will limit Leonard in training camp to the point they hold him out of drill work.
: “The timing is gonna depend how his knee responds to each phase… We’re trending in a good direction… but the timing when it comes to your body and your health, you don’t put time frames on it," Frank said.
After letting Paul George walk to the 76ers this offseason, the Clippers have attempted to retool their roster around Leonard and James Harden with defenders and role players to prop up their once star duo.
If Leonard is out of the picture for any significant time, a lot falls on the aging shoulders of Harden and could send the Clippers into disarray. This would be the worst case scenario for Los Angeles as the Oklahoma City Thunder own an unprotected first-round pick sway from the Clippers.
Even when both squads are viewed at full health, the Thunder are seen as a team that will finish at the top of the Western Conference while the Clippers are fighting for a playoff spot, making their pick more appealing before factoring in the doomsday scenario which could be unfolding at this moment.
The 2025 NBA Draft class is loaded with talent and the Thunder are poised to run into another lottery pick while being true contenders this season - a feat they pulled off in 2024.
