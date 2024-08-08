Converse Unveils 'Shai Weapon' Colorway Ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander's New Creative Director Role
As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to blossom as a global superstar on and off the basketball court, he will officially begin his role as a creative director of Converse Basketball next month. In the meantime, his fingerprints will be on an exclusive colorway of the Converse Weapon, which he helped usher the return of at NBA All-Star Weekend last season.
To bridge the shoe’s origins to today, Converse is introducing the 'Shai Weapon' a standalone colorway combining Gilgeous-Alexander's passion for vintage style with contemporary application. Converse announced that the goal of this specialty design was to deliver a style with the appearance of a pair that might be unearthed at a local thrift shop or garage sale. The outsole is worn and aged, and the leather cracked from years of wear and tear. The result is a high-top featuring a Vintage White, premium leather upper with synthetic leather crackle print underlays in Winsome Orchid hues on the Star Chevron and collar. Combined with an exposed tongue foam and pastel yellow midsole and outsole, the Shai Weapon offers an aged aesthetic with contemporary color application that connects the silhouette’s origins to today.
The Shai Weapon will be part of a limited global release set to take place in roughly a week on August 14 at Converse.com and select retail partners.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been able to showcase his off-court fashion through Converse in many ways over the past few years, most notably during NBA All-Star Weekend and the Olympics.
Last February, he wore a custom Converse All-Star BB Trilliant during the All-Star game, which was the most unique shoe in the entire event.
More recently, the Thunder star wore an exclusive Converse tracksuit ahead of an Olympic qualifying event that showcased his representation of Canada on that stage.
Once he takes over as creative director of Converse Basketball next month, Gilgeous-Alexander will have even more opportunity to lean into his natural fit with the brand and highlight his alignment with the brand and fashion.