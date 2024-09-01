Could OKC Thunder Have Three Players Average Over 20 Points Per Game?
Oklahoma City is in a perfect spot heading into its first season of the championship window. Last season’s loss in the Western Conference semifinals was needed for growth and hard lessons before sprinting full speed ahead into what should be a prosperous next few seasons. The young team now his the experience of dominant wins and crushing losses, and 2024-25 should be a season they can put it all together.
The role players should give this team a massive boost during all stages of the season. At a time when depth is so important in the NBA, Oklahoma City might have the deepest roster in the league.
Depth will certainly help the Thunder take the next step, but the most important piece to the puzzle is obviously the team’s three best players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top three MVP candidate after back-to-back 30-point per game seasons and will be Oklahoma City’s leading scorer by a comfortable margin barring injury. But both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren could improve significantly after impressive sophomore and rookie campaigns.
With Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren, could the Thunder have three scorers average over 20 points per game? You could certainly make the argument, and there’s definitely potential there.
Obviously, Gilgeous-Alexander is a given to average over 20 points per game. It’s very likely he’ll hover around the 30-point mark as he has done the two previous seasons. Williams and Holmgren should be right on the cusp.
Without Josh Giddey, it’s very likely that both Williams and Holmgren will have the ball in their hands more with an increased playmaking role. A season ago, Williams averaged 19.1 points per game, a big increase from 14.1 points during his rookie campaign. He took 14 shots per contest, which could increase in year three. In Holmgren’s rookie season, he averaged 16.5 points on 53% shooting. He won’t have to exert quite as much energy on the glass and tough matchups with Isaiah Hartenstein stepping in as the Thunder’s bruiser. His points total should take a jump with the ball in his hands more.
It’s more likely that Oklahoma City has two scorers above 20 points per game. It’s reasonable to expect Williams eclipses that mark and takes the jump to an All-Star level player. Holmgren’s two way impact will be All-Star worthy, but a four point leap in points per game is quite the jump in NBA terms. He will likely hover around the 17-19 points per game mark.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.