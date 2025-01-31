Could Oklahoma City Find Value in Adding An Adept Ball Handler?
As Oklahoma City dropped another game the other night versus the Golden State Warriors, the team is looking tired and not like its usual self we'd seen through the first quarter of the season.
Despite 52 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder could not get it done. The support Gilgeous-Alexander recieved was insufficient outside of Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe, both who have been competing at a high level as of late.
Williams added half of what Gilgeous-Alexander did in the scoring column with 26 points on the night on 26 shots, and Joe sank five treys to bolster his 17-point scoring night. Beyond that, there was little to no help from the surrounding cast in the scoring column to prop up what these three did. Gilgeous-Alexander can only do so much on each end, and will ultimately hinder his efficiency when asked to pull the weight of several scorers.
This poses a question: what can the Thunder do to minimize Gilgeous-Alexander's effort on the floor to maintain his stamina, while also retaining team success? As the trade deadline approaches, this team does not need to make a move as is, especially knowing Chet Holmgren hasn't set foot on the court since early November.
But, this doesn't mean hypotheticals haven't came to fruition before. Taking some load off Gilgeous-Alexander could come in the form of him working more off the ball at times. Though, of course, that is where he finds his cake and eats it too, but having another adept ball handler outside of him could be a way to manage his fatigue.
Injured rookie Nikola Topic could have filled that role this season, but will have to wait for the next.
As the Thunder looks ahead to the second half of the season and into the playoffs, it's interesting to think about what general manager Sam Presti will do. And though Oklahoma City certainly doesn't need a new addition, Presti has surprised all of us before.
