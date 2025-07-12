Could Oklahoma City Get Even Better Next Season?
Dynasties in the NBA don't grow on trees. It's a tough thing to achieve, especially in an age where player movement is as swift as ever.
The Oklahoma City Thunder is well on the trajectory to do it. After capturing the franchise's first NBA championship, it has signed its big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to long-term deals worth a combined $822 million. The next five years are fairly set in stone.
Some of the roster might have to go a different way in the next few years — most likely Isaiah Hartenstein and/or Luguentz Dort. However, none of that will be in effect in the 2025-26 season, which bodes well for the possibility of a back-to-back Finals win.
The entire championship roster is mostly expected to return, unless trades take place before October. With how young the talent is on across the board, it isn't a stretch to say most of the rotation could get better. That even goes for the stars at the head of the table.
Plus, Oklahoma City will get the services of Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber — the former spending time with the team all throughout last season while rehabbing from an injury. Both should be immediate contributors on an already vastly deep rotation.
Now that the Thunder has gotten over the hump and experienced the highest level of the playoffs, it will be far more prepared for its next run. Whereas youth has been considered a detriment for Oklahoma City in the past, this season, it won't be a factor in the slightest.
The competition has gotten tougher in the Western Conference with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets bulking up, but the NBA could be anticipating an even stronger version of the Thunder. With what it just accomplished last season, that is quite the scary thought.
