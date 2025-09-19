Could SGA Take Another Offseason Leap Fresh off an MVP Award?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander always comes out of the offseason with at least something beneficial added to his repertoire every year.
He's a creature of progression, and that's shined incredibly throughout the span of his now six-year career as he prepares to head into his seventh. From establishing a consistent off-dribble pull up, refining his ability to absorb contact to finish early on into upping his three-point prowess within the past two years, Gilgeous-Alexander is never the same year after year.
And one could argue you may see as much variance in his play this coming season. After being named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2024-25 along with the Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander has reached the pinnacle of individual accolades at the highest level of basketball—you think he could lay off a bit and get complacent in adding on to his game.
But he's 27, and he's different. Gilgeous-Alexander has that killer instinct with the most humble personality, and this summer has likely been conducted the same as the summer following his rookie year.
Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to the promised land with regular season averages of 32.7 points and 6.4 assists across 76 games. In the postseason, he put up 29.9 points and 6.5 assists on average across 23 games.
The Thunder superstar competed at an insanely high level all year long. But those could still rise—likely in the assist category.
Gilgeous-Alexander excels as a scorer. He understands angles and leverages, is a dynamic ball handler and could even pump fake Tony Allen out of his shoes if he played in that era. At 6-foot-6, a dribble pull-up maestro, layup artist with flare, Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to open himself up to score is remarkable.
And so is his playmaking for others, but it isn't to the level of his scoring, If there was a guess for what he's improving on most this offseason—it's how to better use his scoring gravity to his playmaking advantage for his other talented teammates. A few times throughout the postseason, very few actually, Gilgeous-Alexander's offense looked stagnant and his iso ball was not getting the job done.
Oklahoma City appeared to be figured out in a couple games against the Indiana Pacers, and the Thunder's offense didn't seem to have an answer in those. Primarily, Gilgeous-Alexander was looking for the score.
Knowing his work ethic and awareness, he's identified this—and it's possible he's spent a decent amount of his summer working in this area. With the season on the horizon, Gilgeous-Alexander could be looking down the barrel of a double-double year.