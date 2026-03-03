Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes history in OKC Thunder WIn vs. Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander post 30 points, haul in four rebounds, dish out five assists and a steal-tying four steals while shooting 60% from the floor in 34 minutes of action.

This marked the 59th straight road game in which Gilgeous-Alexander has logged 20-plus points. This set a new NBA record, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's all-time mark.

It has been the reputation the Thunder superstar has earned for a while now; he is the model of consistency in the NBA as the league's reigning MVP. That has led him to the point of producing 123 straight 20-plus point nights in the chase of Chamberlain's all-time record, which sits at 126 games.

"There's really no difference in his game, home or road. That's a certain level that some guys get to is just their ability to consistently perform in all the environments," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said after Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

His ability to do it in hostile environments and on the road at such a consistent level is not only impressive, but now historic. Though to do it following a nine-game stint in street clothes coming off an abdominal strain in just his second contest back since the injury really stood out.

"I ramped up the workouts leading up to the games when I knew I was coming back. Guys who helped me in the workouts did a good job at making it game-like, so I felt pretty good," Gilgeous-Alexander said Sunday on his return. "Cardio-wise, I don't feel like I've missed a beat."

The Oklahoma City Thunder offense was really in stride with their superstar back on the floor and Daigneault explained the reasoning to put him back into that final frame against Dallas in the team's 100-87 win over the Mavericks.

"You try to slam the door in those situations when appropriate. It's different every time. Sometimes I ride a little longer. I thought we had a little bit of general fatigue tonight. So in the first half, we played guys longer stretches, and I thought at the end of our stretches, we weren't great," Daigneault said to explain the decision. "So in the second half, I was trying to get out in front of that in a lot of ways."

Gilgeous-Alexander has just five games of wiggle room to stay eligible for NBA postseason awards, after being labeled as out for Tuesday's tilt with the Chicago Bulls due to injury management on the front end of a back-to-back set with the New York Knicks looming on Wednesday.