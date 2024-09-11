Could the OKC Thunder be in the Market for Another Big Man?
On a recent episode of The Hoop Collective with ESPN NBA insiders Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon, the group discussed the potential that Robert Williams III could be traded.
Currently on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster, Williams has played just 41 games in the past two seasons due to injury, including just six appearance during his first year in Portland.
"A guy to watch who is very tradable is ‘The Time Lord,’ one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA, Robert Williams," Windhorst said. "Coming back off injury, obviously, he’s a guy who’s had repeated injury problems, but he makes $13 million. They may be willing to part with him, and he could go to a contender and be a significant piece if he is healthy.”
If Williams is able to return from his injury with a similar skill set, he could be an intriguing trade target for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In 2021-22, Williams had the best year of his career, playing 61 games and averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, two assists and 2.2 blocks per game while helping the Boston Celtics to a 51-win season.
Williams' impressive performance led to the talented big man earning Second Team All-Defense honors and seventh place in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Williams also shot over 73% from the field in 2021-22.
Since then, the Texas A&M product has dealt with difficult injuries, but still could be a valuable addition to a contending team like OKC.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 237 pounds, Williams has good size and remarkable strength down low, which could help with Oklahoma City's rebounding woes. While he may not be able to stretch the floor with a respected perimeter game, Williams could still fit into Mark Daigneault's offense due to his skills as a passer.
While Williams would be a good fit in OKC, his skill set is somewhat redundant with that of Isaiah Hartenstein, who Sam Presti and company signed for $87 million over the summer.
Still, Trail Blazers center has the versatility to play alongside Chet Holmgren or Hartenstein, as well as manning the center position on his own in "small ball" lineups.
If Portland does decide to put Williams on the trade block, Oklahoma City could be one of the best fits for the 26-year-old.
