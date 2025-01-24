Dallas Has Oklahoma City's Number, and without Superstar Luka Doncic
Since last season's Western Conference semifinals, the Oklahoma City Thunder has fallen victim to the Dallas Mavericks, even as the West-leading juggernaut the team is in 2024-25.
Plagued by a lack of rebounding, size along the interior and getting burned by non-typical scoring outbursts from unsuspecting players, the Thunder can't seem to get out of the mud set by the Mavericks. That's remained the case now 44 games into the following season after last year's playoff series.
To close the season series, Oklahoma City dropped three and claimed one against Dallas---each loss coming in the absence of superstar Luka Doncic, with Doncic being active in the Thunder's lone win, coincidentally.
Out of eight losses, Dallas makes up 37.5% of the Thunder's shortcomings this season without its most impactful player. It's impressive on the Mavericks' end frankly, as Oklahoma City retains a top-ranked defense in the league with championship-caliber offensive firepower and staggering depth.
One player specifically has been the Thunder's kryptonite; P.J. Washington. An absolute three-point generating threat when matched up against Oklahoma CIty, Washington is one of those players who shifts into sixth gear against a specific team. In his seventh season in the NBA, Washington has averaged 17.5 points and 1.9 threes per game on 36.2% shooting---both surpassing his career averages.
Though, those numbers are skewed as they go back to his time in Charlotte. Even then, he was a handful for Oklahoma City. But what he's done as a Maverick from last year's playoffs to now has hurt Oklahoma City in many ways, and he's still putting up scoring numbers in the 20s nearly every time he meets with the Thunder.
In order for Oklahoma City to make some movement in this matchup, the team will have to corner the smaller guys who make such a great difference in the outcome of the game like Washington and among others.
