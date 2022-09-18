Darius Bazley's Fantasy Outlook Correlates to Importance for OKC

Darius Bazley’s season outlook changes constantly, especially after his shift of roles last season from starter to off of the bench.

However, this season his outlook continues to trend in a positive direction with his full usage still in the air, but he could see increased time with the injury to Chet Holmgren.

Bazley’s name has been floated as a sleeper pick in NBA fantasy leagues, and has been multiple times in his career, as the young forward continues to develop and looks to breakout.

The young forward has continued to show flashes of the possibility of stardom over his three seasons with OKC.

He continues to show efficiency and a strong rebounding ability. Last season he averaged 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2% from the field.

While Bazley may not find himself as a full time starter depending on the lineup OKC would like to roll with it may back Bazley even more valuable.

Bazley’s fantasy outlook isn’t a crucial piece to determining his worth, but it could provide a door into his worth. The best sleeper fantasy players are typically the most efficient players.

It shows how important Bazley can be for Oklahoma City whether off of the bench or in the starting lineup. Bazley has improved his shooting percentage each of his first three seasons.

Last season also saw Bazley play the most games of his career with 69 games played before suffering an injury. Now healthy Bazley will look to continue to grow into his role and make the most of his role.

Bazley’s worth to OKC may not seem huge, but as he continues to develop his talent off the bench is crucial for the young roster.

