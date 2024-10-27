Defense, Big Three Power OKC Thunder to Slugfest Victory in Chicago
The Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 2-0 this season with a 114-95 win against the Chicago Bulls.
The Thunder forced 24 Bulls turnovers while committing just 10 of their own, giving them valuable extra possessions on a night they shot 8-for-39 (20.5%) from downtown.
Chicago shot just 32-for-92 (34.8%) from the field and 15-for-53 (28.3%) on triples the night after they dropped 133 points in Milwaukee, a testament to the Thunder's potent perimeter defense.
Jalen Williams racked up a game-high 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists after a sluggish start to the game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points in three quarters, making nine of his 21 field-goal attempts and two of his nine triples. He added eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Chet Holmgren recorded his second consecutive double-double, scoring 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting and grabbing 16 rebounds. He missed all five 3-point attempts after an identical 0-for-5 performance in the season opener.
The packed United Center crowd cheered for an Alex Caruso tribute video during the game's first timeout, as he made his first appearance back in Chicago. Caruso played three seasons in a Bulls uniform, highlighted by consecutive All-Defensive Teams from 2022-24.
"I gave everything I had to try and win games and to make the city proud, the organization proud," said Caruso in pregame media availability. "I was grateful for my time (in Chicago). I think it helped me grow as a player, and the relationships I built, you know, very meaningful and impactful. ... Being back here in other colors feels a little weird still."
Caruso scored his first Thunder points on a left-wing 3-pointer four minutes into the second quarter. He tallied three points on 1-for-5 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Thunder started mainstays Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort, with Cason Wallace replacing Isaiah Joe from the season opener.
Oklahoma City forced five Bulls turnovers in the first five minutes. After Gilgeous-Alexander's second early steal, Wallace threw down a left-handed transition dunk over Zach LaVine to give the Thunder an 11-7 lead.
Both teams had combined for 10-for-41 shooting from the field when Gilgeous-Alexander made his first field goal, an and-one layup over Coby White to put Oklahoma City on top 19-14.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams shot 3-for-12 and missed all four 3-point attempts in the first quarter. The Thunder defense held Chicago to six first-quarter field goals for 21 points, two nights after they allowed just 36 second-half points against the Nuggets.
Midway through the second quarter, Holmgren went down holding his left thigh following a foul by Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, although he made both resulting free throws and stayed in the game. Holmgren made a contested layup on the next possession to bring his totals up to nine points and five rebounds.
The Thunder went on a 15-2 run after Vucevic drained his second triple of the night. Gilgeous-Alexander made a left-handed layup and top-of-the-key 3-pointer, and Aaron Wiggins executed a smooth transition spin move and layup.
A Holmgren putback dunk and Williams pull-up jumper with 0.9 seconds left gave Oklahoma City a comfortable 59-39 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander made all four field-goal attempts during the second quarter, pushing him to 17 first-half points with a game-high +20 plus-minus.
Holmgren slammed home a coast-to-coast dunk to begin the second half, although the Thunder's shooting struggles remained. They missed their first six 3-point attempts after halftime until Williams made a right wing triple with 3:41 left in the third quarter.
Ousmane Dieng sent back a Jalen Smith putback layup attempt to close the period, sparking another Wiggins transition layup. Dieng has started the season as the Thunder's backup center to Holmgren, providing the team with quality defense in the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein. Oklahoma City led 88-65 after three quarters.
Dieng scored an and-one layup over Smith and received an Ajay Mitchell dime for a breakaway dunk, his first four points of the game. The Thunder sustained their advantage through Holmgren and Williams, as they each crossed 20 points without Gilgeous-Alexander checking back in.
The Thunder play their home opener tomorrow night against the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. CST.
