Denver Nuggets Head Coach Issues High Praise to OKC Thunder Superstar
On Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets wrapped up its season series with the second night of a back-to-back set between the two Western Conference foes.
Plenty of eyes were on each game as the Thunder and Nuggets battled it out in what was billed as an MVP title bout, and on Monday, the Nuggets spent plenty of time praising the Thunder.
"He can get anywhere on the court he wants to go. I don't think people realize how strong he is. His ability to break you down off the dribble, get wherever he wants to go, rise up and shoot that mid-range shot...He really has no weakness in his game offensively," Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone said. “...I haven’t seen one person, 1-on-1, stop Shai. Not one person in this league has done that,"
Malone wasn't the only Nugget who had high regards for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar. Gilgeous-Alexander's fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic offered praise and his thoughts on the debate for the hardware.
“This is my third or fourth year in a row so…I’m really…I can’t control it…I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life so if that’s enough it’s enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing," Jokic said after the game on Monday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets season series is over, but there is still a good shot these two squads meet again during the NBA Playoffs. A date that would have to be in the Western Conference Finals.
