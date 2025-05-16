Denver Nuggets Push OKC Thunder to Game 7 Sunday
A lot was on the line during Thursday's game in Ball Arena. The Denver Nuggets played host to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of their second round series.
After the Thunder snatched a Game 5 win from the jaws of defeat on Tuesday, they had a chance to close out the series on Thursday in the Mile High City.
The outcome would determine the Thunder's fate for Sunday. With a win, Oklahoma City would take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of its first Western Conference Finals trip since 2016. A loss would pit these two divisional foes against each other once again in a win-or-go-home Game 7 between the Thunder and Nuggets.
This game had its moments for each side. At one point, the OKC Thunder grabbed a 12-point lead. Quickly, though, the Thunder let go of the rope and never recovered. The Nuggets laid a haymaker to close the second quarter and a knockout blow at the end of the third frame.
Denver, with its season on the line, staved off elimination by being the better team in Ball Arena tonight. Jamal Murray battled the flu to have an impressive Game 6, Nikola Jokic was the all-time great he has proven to be and the Nuggets' supporting cast vastly outplayed OKC's.
Oklahoma City is the youngest team in the NBA Playoffs and have never played in a Game 7 with this core. Meanwhile the Nuggets entire Bricktown confident and battle tested on Sunday in another closeout game.