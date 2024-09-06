Despite OKC Thunder’s Outside Addition, Jalen Williams’ Position Shouldn’t Change
Oklahoma City got better this offseason, there’s no argument there. The Thunder added outside talent through trades and free agency and shored up any weak spots from a season ago. On paper, Oklahoma City looks like one of the best teams in the NBA.
The best part about the outside additions, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, is that it doesn’t hinder the growth of any talent already on the roster. The Thunder’s core group of players will still be able to develop on the court. If Oklahoma City added another star or someone to take shots away from the already elite big three, it could’ve prevented players like Jalen Williams or Chet Holmgren from unlocking star potential. Adding two elite role players should help the Thunder in a big way.
Many people are excited about the Hartenstein addition, and rightfully so. It gives the Thunder much needed front court depth and helps the team’s rebounding issues. There might even be a few games where Hartenstein and Holmgren start together. But even with the summer additions, Jalen Williams’ role, and position, shouldn’t change.
Oklahoma City found extreme success a season ago by starting Williams at the power forward spot and would be smart to do it again. It allows him to take full advantage of slower, flat-footed forwards guarding him on the perimeter and makes the Thunder one of the faster teams in the league.
Williams had a terrific rookie season, finding a starting spot mid way through the year, and excelling on the wing. But his sophomore season, he took a massive leap sliding into the power forward slot and torturing opponents as an undersized forward.
The Santa Clara product emerged as a rising star in the NBA, averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 54% from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range. He was ultra-efficient around the rim and regularly blew by any power forwards that dared to matchup with him on the perimeter. One of his go to shots was a nonchalant pull-up 3-point jumper, and the reason he was able to get to it with ease was because a power forward was playing on his heels after being blown by previously.
His length on the defensive end allowed him to guard most power forwards and have success. He turned into a really solid defender during his second season and took pride in his defensive abilities.
At this point, it feels like Williams has found his spot in the lineup. He’s not a true four, and he offers more positional versatility than anyone in the NBA. But forcing other power forwards to guard him gives Oklahoma City a crazy advantage. Even with the offseason additions, the Thunder should roll out their typical small-ball lineup to let Williams continue to excel.
