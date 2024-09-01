Does Former No. 1 Pick Make Sense For OKC Thunder's Final Roster Spot?
Oklahoma City still has an open roster spot, and a former No. 1 pick could make sense.
Last season, the Thunder rose from the play-in to being the West’s top seed. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round, GM Sam Presti made some moves to address his team’s shortcomings.
Among those changes were the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Those two players fill some of last season’s biggest holes with another reliable perimeter defender and shooter, along with an elite rebounder.
In a recent Bleacher Report article detailing where the best remaining free agents should land, Dan Favale pegged Markelle Fultz as a fit in Oklahoma City. Since the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the No. 1 pick in 2017, he has struggled with injuries but found a solid role in Orlando.
Last season, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal. He played 43 games and started 18 in his fifth season with the Magic and came off the bench in all seven playoff games.
While Fultz’s scoring and shooting have been a significant question mark throughout his career, he has been good at pushing the pace in transition and is a solid defender. Playing in Oklahoma City could help him unlock his playmaking abilities if he gets to play alongside the team’s plethora of shooters.
While Fultz might be able to contribute to the Thunder, it could be best for them to keep their final roster spot open to begin the season. Along with simply keeping the flexibility that comes with an open roster spot, Fultz could struggle to break through the Thunder’s guard rotation.
With young studs such as Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins in the backcourt, a veteran player like Fultz would almost certainly be on the outside looking in. While Fultz is a talented player with plenty to give to an NBA team, his skills probably would not work out in Oklahoma City.
