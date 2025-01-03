Evaluating OKC's Young French Forward and his Future Role with the Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are full of talent at every position. Whether those players have blossomed into starters or rotational pieces, or are still finding their footing, talent is everywhere on the roster. That being said, with OKC's recent success and most of the rotation figured out, French forward Ousmane Dieng's future with the team is different than it was three seasons ago.
Dieng has played in each season he's been in the NBA so far but has yet to break out. Dieng has displayed a large number of flashes of his true potential as a long, mobile and athletic forward with high defensive and shooting upside. Small glimpses of that skillset are all the Thunder have seen out of Dieng, and that hasn't changed in three seasons.
In only 19 appearances this season, with some time missed due to injury, Dieng recorded the worst shooting splits of his three-year career. He's shooting 31.3% from the field on 3.4 attempts per game and 23.7% from the perimeter on two attempts per game, averaging a career-low 2.9 points in total. The sample size both this season and all three is low, which makes it hard to judge his statistical impact on offense, but it's evident that there's been a steep decline in year three.
In his first six appearances of the season, Dieng averaged 6.6 points per game, shooting under 30% from three but doing well everywhere else. Those were the glimpses the Thunder were looking for in his third year of development. Though injuries have occurred, that jump has yet to happen.
His defensive ability, both on and off the stat sheet, has always been a strong suit of his game. His speed and frame allow him to guard guards and the length allows him to guard forwards, with a more physical element of play continuously growing into his defensive repertoire. That will always be a staple of his game as long as the same intensity remains.
It's no secret that OKC is full of talent from top to bottom, which makes slotting Dieng into the rotation even harder. Now, even while healthy, Dieng is playing sparingly and in the G League. He's fallen out of the rotation in Oklahoma City and has the chance to make it back in, which will more than likely be done by scoring the ball efficiently. Right now, time with the Oklahoma City Blue appears to be the best for him to find some consistency.
Keeping Dieng would be the ideal situation for his development. If he stays long into the future and other players move around, Oklahoma City has a long track record of excellent player development. There is untapped potential inside Dieng, it just needs to be cracked.
Dieng presents as an interesting trade piece as the trade deadline approaches because of that potential and his falling out of the rotation. It truly all depends on whether he fits in Oklahoma City's long-term plans as a potential starter or bench player.
As of now, keeping Dieng is a safe bet. He's still only 21 years old and has yet to play his best basketball. If the Thunder truly wants to make a move by the deadline, it's very possible he's involved. There also might not be a team that can get the best out of Dieng like the Thunder can, creating an interesting dilemma.
Getting a read on the potential activity of the Oklahoma City front office around the trade deadline has been tricky so far. Outside of the stockpile of draft picks general manager Sam Presti has in his back pocket, pinpointing a player or more that could or should be moved in a deadline deal seems close to impossible. Everyone, even Dieng, has had an impact on winning so far in OKC.
The Thunder took a shot on Dieng with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Moving on on that shot in the dark after only three seasons is not only unfair to him but to the Thunder as well. That being said, if a move that needs to include Dieng becomes available, it would be hard not to include him in it.
