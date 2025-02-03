Even After Doncic Trade, Media Member Says OKC Thunder Boast NBA's Top Defense
The NBA's Western Conference has seen two major shake ups in the past few days.
First, the Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future pick. While the trade has left many NBA fans speechless, Dallas' new roster isn't as barren as some overreactions may indicate.
Adding Davis bolsters a solid Mavericks' defense, giving the team a five-time All-Defense honoree to pair with multiple solid perimeter defenders on the wing. Additionally, Davis' offensive prowess should fit well in Jason Kidd's scheme alongside Kyrie Irving.
Davis is averaging 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 42 starts this year.
In a recent episode of the "Game Theory" podcast with Sam Vecenie, the show's host said that Dallas' trade for Davis gave the team one of the best defensive units in the league. Yet, even adding a three-time blocks leader couldn't help the Mavericks usurp OKC's defense, according to Vecenie.
"(Dallas) should be, probably, the second-best defense in the league," Vecenie said. "They're not as good as Oklahoma City on defense, but they're probably close to; Houston, Orlando. That classification."
The Thunder boast the top defensive rating and top net rating in the NBA this season while also holding opponents to the fewest points per game of any team in the league. With a significant lead over the second place team in the Western Conference, some national outlets have pondered weather the current OKC has one of the NBA's top defensive units in recent memory.
Oklahoma City's defense still has the chance to improve without making a trade at the deadline as Chet Holmgren appears to be closing in on a healthy return date.
With a number of solid defenders from last year's team like; Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams, still on the team, the team's defense has been dominate even without Holmgren. Offseason free agent signing Isaiah Hartenstein has been a strong defender for the Thunder in Holmgren's absence, but the group should take another step up when the Gonzaga product is back on the court.
Two-time All-Defense honoree Alex Caruso has also been hurt missed and plenty of time this season, but has been a strong defender when he is on the floor.
