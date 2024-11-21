Film Breakdown: OKC Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein Makes Debut
On Wednesday night, the Thunder finally got a talented 7-footer in Isaiah Hartenstein back in the lineup.
While he didn’t start in his debut, he still played 29 minutes in total, functioning as one of the team’s best players with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. He led with a team-high +16 plus-minus, doing absolutely everything for OKC on a night it needed it against a scrappy Portland squad.
While his counting stats and box score looked solid, a deeper dive is needed to truly see Hartenstein’s overall impact to the Oklahoma City Thunder. You can watch a full film breakdown on YouTube here:
It’s been much too long since OKC had an enforcer like Hartenstein, dating all the way back to the team’s bubble season with Steven Adams at the five.
With Chet Holmgren out for a large chunk of the season, Hartenstein is now back from injury at the perfect time, able to provide length, strength and more to OKC’s interior.
On Wednesday night, the team got a taste of his screening ability, as he set on-ball screens one after another for the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and more, freeing them up with leagues of space. He’s likely the best screener those two have played with in their pro careers, able to position himself perfectly to open up driving lanes and open threes.
Hartenstein also added a tinge of what Holmgren brought in rim protection, sliding over in help several times last night, leading to blocks.
Oklahoma City now has a short break before getting back into NBA action against the Kings on Monday, Nov. 25.
