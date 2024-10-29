Former NBA Player Draws Unique OKC Thunder Comparison
The Oklahoma City Thunder are among the most entertaining teams the NBA has to offer at the moment. Half a decade ago, the club entered a rebuild, which has brought stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and more to the city.
Evidently, the team has another rising young core, similar to the way it did early in its arrival to Oklahoma City. The young core has also bonded off the floor more than most teams in the NBA typically do. They've got elite chemistry both on and off the floor.
Given the plethora of young talent, they draw comparisons to an AAU basketball team at the high school level, with former NBA player and current analyst Chandler Parsons being the most recent to make that claim.
“They all get along, they're all the same age, they don't care whose night it is. Everyone knows their role and knows SGA is their best player," Parsons said.
While it might be understood that Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player on the floor, there truly are no egos. If Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams or anyone else is thriving, that player will continue to be fed the rock and the team will play through that player. That's where the cohesion comes in with the squad.
Thunder general manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault have done a great job of bringing the right guys to the organization while establishing a selfless culture.
Oklahoma City has been very intentional throughout their rebuild, so returning to contention while having a tight-knit squad is no shock whatsoever. Parsons is just one of many analysts to have made the comparison, and the former player knows the league well and understands how beneficial having team chemistry like the Thunder do is.
