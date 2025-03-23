Former NBA Veteran Says Playoffs Will Be ‘Rude Awakening’ for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City is in the midst of its best season in franchise history. Management was able to rebuild the Thunder in just a few short years, and this team is now right back at the top.
With the success also comes criticism. Now that Oklahoma City is relevant and in contention again, their games can’t be ignored. Everything this team does is analyzed under a microscope, and the last two years have been an example of that. So many opposing fans and media members are quick to discredit Oklahoma City for whatever reason, ignoring all of the stats and data behind this team’s dominance.
Former NBA veteran Austin Rivers was the latest to step up with a completely baseless team that doesn’t make a ton of sense. He spoke on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, too.
“When the playoffs come, and they allow people to be more physical with him (Gilgeous-Alexander) to where he’s not getting all these calls, and it’s going to be a rude awakening,” Rivers said. “He’s gonna still do his thing, but a part of him just getting away with that team of OKC, just getting away with all these foul calls, it’s not going to be like that.”
Aside from Rivers’ claim being factually incorrect, he appears to have forgotten Oklahoma City actually played in the playoffs a season ago. There is very real data that exists on how Oklahoma City and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were officiated in the playoffs. Spoiler alert, nothing changed.
Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 8.7 free throws attempts in the regular season a year ago, and 8.1 attempts in the playoffs. He was officiated the exact same way and had the exact same success that he had during the regular season.
“A lot of these calls that OKC is getting right now, they will not get in the playoffs,” Rivers said. “And they’re going to be looking around like ‘What’s going on?’ You guys have gotten away with this all season long. You guys have been winning games because of it. In the playoffs, it’s going to get a little physical and these refs are gonna be like ‘Man, get up. I’m not calling that.’ And it’s going to get weird.”
For his comments to hold any sort of validity, Rivers should’ve clarified what calls Oklahoma City is currently getting that they won’t get in the playoffs. Because as it stands, the Thunder shoot the fourth fewest free throw attempts in the NBA and have the second-worst free throw differential in the entire league.
To further disprove any argument Rivers had, Oklahoma City would benefit more than any team in the NBA if the physicality was turned up and the whistles were swallowed. Opposing fanbases complain constantly about the Thunder’s imposing, physical style of defense — and it’s one of the best defenses era-adjusted in NBA history. Suggesting physicality would slow the Thunder down is just foolish. It would mean the complete opposite.
The Twitter narratives and discourse can snowball quickly, but it’s important to remember that the reality is this Thunder team is elite. They've had success in the playoffs before, and with added reinforcements, the ceiling is even higher.
