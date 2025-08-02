Former OKC Thunder Big Man Lands Contract With Toronto Raptors
All summer long, former Thunder players have received new contracts across the league. Whether that means finding a new home or signing a contract extension, many players from Oklahoma City’s tree of players are sticking around in the NBA.
On Friday, it was announced that former Thunder big man Olivier Sarr was awarded an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors. His contract will be non-guaranteed, but he’ll have a chance to earn a spot in training camp. If it doesn’t work out, he’ll still qualify for the Raptors G League squad, too.
The last time Sarr was on the court, he was suiting up for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League Finals. He suffered an unfortunate Achilles tendon rupture in Game 3 that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season with his rehab schedule. Sarr worked his way back, though, and earned another shot in the NBA.
Across 46 career NBA games in three seasons with the Thunder, Sarr averaged 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 13.8 minutes per game. He signed with Oklahoma City as an undrafted free agent, and had some great moments as a member of the Thunder. During the rebuild, Sarr showed potential as a stretch big man and was playing good basketball with both the Thunder and the Blue before the devastating injury.
In 16 games with the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2023-24 season, Sarr averaged 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks, and was a +8.1 on the floor.
He’s also the older brother of the No. 2 overall pick, Alex Sarr, from the 2023 NBA Draft. It’s certainly good to see him back in the NBA with a chance to stick around in Toronto.