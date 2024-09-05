Former OKC Thunder Defensive Star Signs With French Club
One of Oklahoma City’s best defensive stars will soon be playing in France.
On Thursday, French club Cholet Basket of LNB Pro A announced the signing of former Thunder guard Andre Roberson. He was signed by the club to replace Aaron Wheeler, who is injured.
Cholet coach Fabrice Lefrançois seems excited about the addition of the former NBA All-Defensive selection joining his team. While the team is currently playing in exhibitions, its first official game will be on Sept. 27.
"To replace Aaron, during his unavailability, we have bet on Andre Roberson, who will bring us his experience at the very highest level, his leadership, as well as his defensive qualities,” Lefrançois said. “Andre is also a facilitator in the game. He participated a few weeks ago in the TBT tournament (a $1 million tournament) against several players playing or having played in Pro A, such as Rob Gray, Tashawn Thomas, etc. Consequently, he is physically ready to play."
Roberson’s stint in Europe comes after his struggles to return to an NBA floor in recent years. Including a stint with the OKC Blue in 2023, Roberson’s road back to the league has faced many issues since his career-altering injury.
Before his injury, Roberson was one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. His length and athleticism allowed him to disrupt opposing players and earn a spot on the All-Defensive second team in 2016-17. In 307 NBA games, Roberson averaged 4.5 points and four rebounds while making 269 starts.
In January 2018, Roberson suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon, which forced him to miss more than two years as he continued to suffer setbacks in his recovery. Roberson finally returned to the court in the 2020 bubble but was a shell of his former self. He played a few games with the Thunder and played five games with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 but has not been in the league since.
