Former OKC Thunder Guard Inks Deal in Phoenix
From the beginning of Oklahoma City’s rebuild, people questioned how the Thunder would keep all the talent on its roster. The short answer is that it was always impossible — Oklahoma City has had so many NBA caliber players come through over the course of the rebuild that. All of those NBA caliber players were certain to find a roster spot somewhere.
Already this offseason, Ty Jerome locked down a big time contract, Tre Mann agreed to stay in Charlotte, and most recently, Lindy Waters III signed with the Spurs. Today it was former Thunder guard Jared Butler, who turned a very positive season in Washington into a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.
In 60 games this season, split between Philadelphia and Washington, Butler had the best year of his career. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 rebounds, while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range.
Butler had many big time moments in both Summer League and with the Oklahoma City Blue. He only ended up playing six total games for the Thunder, but it didn't take a genius to see that he was going to land on his feet somewhere. He has a winning mindset and plays the game the right way. His value as a true point guard and a knockdown shooter will always have a place in the NBA.