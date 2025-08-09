Former OKC Thunder Guard Joins San Antonio Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder have done a good job of retaining its championship roster this offseason.
After hoisting their first Larry O'Brien trophy in franchise history, the Thunder got to work. Oklahoma City inked extensions with Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams, Rising Star Chet Holmgren, as well as key reserves in Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell.
Of the 15 standard contract spots a year ago, just one isn't returning for this upcoming season. Oklahoma City traded now second-year forward Dillon Jones to the Washington Wizards to make room for Thunder rookie Thomas Sorber, who was the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for the Bricktown Ballers.
The only true losses have hit OKC through its two-way players. While the Thunder was able to re-sign center Brandon Carlson to a two-way pact as he is set to embark on his second season in Bricktown, Forward Alex Ducas heads to the NBL after one injury riddled season in the NBA.
Brooks Barnhizer occupies one of the three two-way slots for Oklahoma City, after the Thunder selected the defensive-ace with the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Now, Adam Flagler joins the San Antonio Spurs as another departure from the Thunder's title team. Flagler played in Summer League for the Atlanta Hawks before joining the Spurs on a training camp deal on Friday in hopes of carving out another role for himself in the NBA.
Flagler was an extremely valuable piece for Oklahoma City. The Thunder were eager to sign the Baylor product when he first left the Bears, but the point guard blew out his knee just days before the NBA Draft, which left him sidelined.
Still, the Thunder's confidence in Flagler didn't waver, still gaining his G League rights after the draft and eventually signing him to a two-way deal as soon as the guard was healthy enough to play.
Flagler joined Oklahoma City on Feb. 13 in the 2024-25 season. He helped lift the OKC Blue to an NBA G League championship that season as the team's lead guard and best distance shooting threat.
During the 2024-25 campaign, Flagler played in 37 games averaging 1.8 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.
The 6-foot-3 guard was an excellent G League player for the Blue to strength the Thunder's developmental system when sending down standard contract players such as lottery pick Ousmane Dieng.
In San Antonio, Flagler needs a stellar training camp and preseason stint to grab hold of another two-way pact in the NBA.
For now, Oklahoma City still has a two-way slot available with Barnhizer and Carlson occupying two of the three spots.