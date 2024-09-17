Former Thunder Lands NBA Training Camp Pact
The Oklahoma City Thunder have leaned on their player development to guide them through the rebuild that has seen the OKC Thunder come out the other side as legitimately contenders. Along the way, the crowded roster has forced some how, while many have not struck around in the NBA, some continue to get cracks.
Given the OKC Thunder's success with player development and two-way contract hit rate, it is not surprising to see many players float around the NBA in an attempt to catch lightning in a body. One player that has bounced around is Oregon product Eugene Omoruyi.
The Thunder made a trade for Omoruyi from the Dallas Mavericks in a swap that landed Oklahoma City one of the top second-round picks from his draft class.
Omoruyi played in 23 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder back in the 2022-23 campaign en route to averaging 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, half a steal and assist while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 25 percent from deep and 60 percent from the charity stripe.
From there, Omoruyi was traded to the Detroit Pistons to join up with former Thunder executive Troy Weaver, before landing in D.C. to link up with former Thunder executive Will Dawkins who was part of bringing the Oregon product into Bricktown.
Now, Omoruyi will head to Minnesota for training camp with the Timberwolves.
